Ten most destructive storms in Vietnam over nearly two decades

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reviews consequences following these super typhoons:
The ninth most intense storm of 2020- Molave
On October 28, typhoon Molave crashed into the South- Central provinces and cities from Da Nang to Quang Ngai with the highest sustained winds of level 12- 16.
Initial reports showed that the supper storm left 79 people dead and missing, 28 injured.
Nearly 10,000 houses and 20 bridges were collapsed and damaged. A total of 21 sinking accidents were reported.
The two deadly typhoons of 2017- Damrey and Doksuki
Damrey, known as the 12th storm of 2017, made landfall in the South- Central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh and swept through part of the Central Highlands region on November 4, 2017.
With the strongest sustained wind of level 13, around 44 people died and 229 injured from the storm.
Statistics showed that more than 2,000 houses and 30 schools were destroyed, over 70,000 aquaculture farms were damage with total economic loss of more than VND22.7 trillion (US$979 million).
Regarding storm Doksuki, the Central provinces between Ha Tinh and Quang Binh had six deaths and 37 injuries as the tenth storm of 2017 hurricane season had made landfall on September 15, 2017.
Additionally, storm- glace winds and torrential downpours following Doksuki blew up more than 800 houses, 24,000 rooftops, two television towers, 2,855 electricity poles, etc. Total damage was estimated at more than VND11 trillion (US$474 million).
Mirinae, the first storm of 2016 hurricane season
The tropical typhoon struck the mainland provinces from Thai Binh to Ninh Binh and directly affected the provinces between Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa.
The storm caused significant damage of 30 houses, 25,000 rooftops, 17,000 electricity poles, 196,200 hectares of paddy fields, 20,794 vegetable crops, etc.
One death, one injured and eight missing people were reported in the storm.
Haiyan- The 14th tropical storm in 2013
Haiyan was considered as the most violent storm of 2013 with its sustained wind of up to 379 kilometers per hour.
The hurricane passed through territorial waters of Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh and Thai Binh provinces to enter mainland provinces from Hai Phong to Quang Ninh, leaving 13 deaths and 81 wounded victims.
The most intense storm of 2013- Nari
Typhoon Nari made landfall in provinces and cities of Thua Thien –Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam, leaving at least three people dead and 49 injured. 350 hectares of paddy fields and 3,284 hectares of vegetable crops were damaged. Floodwater swallowed 104, 000 meters cubic debris of solid from irrigation areas.
Eight people were killed and three others were reported as missing after the storm battered the Northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh and Thai Binh.
The eight storm of 2012 hurricane season was considered as the violent storm with the fastest speed and complicated path in the past decade.
Total economic loss from the storm was estimated at VND7.5 billion (US$ 323,249).
In October 3, 2007, typhoon Lekima entered the coastline between Ha Tinh and Quang Binh and strengthened to level 12.
Flash flood and landslides following prolonged torrential downpours in the northwestern mountainous and midland regions left at least 37 people dead and 24 missing.
Floodwater submerged hundreds of houses.
Typhoon Xangsane dumped the coastal city of Da Nang in Central Vietnam on October 1, 2006 before downgrading to a tropical low-pressure system.
The storm left 68 people dead and missing, more than 500 injured. Additionally, 270,000 houses and 1,287 hectares of agricultural land were damaged, more 700 fishing boats were sunk and 65,000 poultry were died.
The deadly storm caused over VND10 trillion (US$431 million) in damage.
Although the storm did not enter the mainland, it swept over the shelters of offshore fishermen in the Northern East Sea. The number of deaths and missing was reported gradually increasing, particularly 266 people died and went missing in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai. Of whom, only 20 bodies of victims were found.
