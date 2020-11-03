Ten most destructive storms in Vietnam over nearly two decades





The ninth most intense storm of 2020- Molave



On October 28, typhoon Molave crashed into the South- Central provinces and cities from Da Nang to Quang Ngai with the highest sustained winds of level 12- 16.

Initial reports showed that the supper storm left 79 people dead and missing, 28 injured.



Nearly 10,000 houses and 20 bridges were collapsed and damaged. A total of 21 sinking accidents were reported.



Damrey, known as the 12th storm of 2017, made landfall in the South- Central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh and swept through part of the Central Highlands region on November 4, 2017.



With the strongest sustained wind of level 13, around 44 people died and 229 injured from the storm.







Regarding storm Doksuki, the Central provinces between Ha Tinh and Quang Binh had six deaths and 37 injuries as the tenth storm of 2017 hurricane season had made landfall on September 15, 2017.



Additionally, storm- glace winds and torrential downpours following Doksuki blew up more than 800 houses, 24,000 rooftops, two television towers, 2,855 electricity poles, etc. Total damage was estimated at more than VND11 trillion (US$474 million).



Mirinae, the first storm of 2016 hurricane season



The tropical typhoon struck the mainland provinces from Thai Binh to Ninh Binh and directly affected the provinces between Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa.



The storm caused significant damage of 30 houses, 25,000 rooftops, 17,000 electricity poles, 196,200 hectares of paddy fields, 20,794 vegetable crops, etc.



One death, one injured and eight missing people were reported in the storm.

Haiyan- The 14th tropical storm in 2013

Haiyan was considered as the most violent storm of 2013 with its sustained wind of up to 379 kilometers per hour.



Statistics showed that more than 2,000 houses and 30 schools were destroyed, over 70,000 aquaculture farms were damage with total economic loss of more than VND22.7 trillion (US$979 million).

The most intense storm of 2013- Nari