Tens of thousands of forest hectares in Mekong Delta face elevated risk of fire

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dong Thap Province, since the beginning of the dry season, the Mekong Delta province has planned for forest fire prevention and suppression, especially focused on dredging canal systems for water storage, preparing for adequate equipment and allocating forces to protect the forest during the dry season.Some forest areas have been widthered due to dry weather, so forest rangers have regularly inspected fire prevention and forest protection works.The Director General of VNFOREST highlighted the province's initiative in forest fire prevention and suppression through many effective solutions. Besides that, he suggested the provincial functional agencies to continue strengthening forest fire prevention works from now until March, April.On the same day, the Branch of Forest Management of An Giang Province reported that many forest crops have been widthered and are forecast to face high risk of forest fire due to prolonged sweltering weather without rain. There are around 16,868 hectares of forest and forestry land including hilly and delta areas.In provinces of Long An and Kien Giang, thousands of forest hectares have been in the same situation.The elevated risk of forest fires is warned in many localities of the Mekong Delta provicnes such as Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Long An, Tien Giang, Dong Thap, etc.

By Ngoc Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong