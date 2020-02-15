This year’s hot season tentatively arrives earlier than usual





Accordingly, the country’s average temperature in the next months is forecast to be higher than in recent years and sweltering waves hitting the country will also come earlier than many recent years.The Southern region is currently entering the dry season and experiencing sweltering climate; and in the next months, heat waves are likely to drive in the Northwestern and Central regions earlier than the same period annually.Tomorrow, an extreme cold air mass is forecast to hit the Northern region.The Northern region is likely to suffer extreme cold waves until the second half of February or the first half of March.In this period, average temperature in the whole country will be about 0.5-1 degrees Celsius higher than the same period of last year.In March, temperature in the Northern and North Central regions could increase 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than the average for many recent years.This year’s hurricane season hitting the East Sea is able to begin later than usual, especially, from March to August, about three or five tropical cyclones will appear in the East Sea.Therefore, it is necessary to watch out powerful operation of winds following cold waves, the southwest monsoon in the Southern territorial waters of the East Sea and risks of thunderstorm, lighting, hail and downpour in mainland.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong