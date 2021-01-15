Thousands of cattle in Thua Thien- Hue Province die due to cold

Among them, 909 cattle deaths were found over moutainous district of A Luoi as temperature dropped to below 10 degrees Celsius.Currently, the localities are making statistics of farm animal deaths to report to the Provincial People’s Committee.Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Director General of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Mr. Tran Quang Hoai informed that the huge amount of damage in Thua Thien- Hue Province would be even higher than the total damage of the Northern mountainous provinces with 914 deaths in recent cold spells.As this reason, Thua Thien- Hue Province needs to form working groups under the supervision of specialized agencies to assess and define the causes of numerous deaths of buffaloes, dairy cows and cattle.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong