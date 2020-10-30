Three fishermen of Binh Dinh Province saved by foreign cargo ship

Leaders of Binh Dinh Province encourage the families of 26 fishermen from the sinking accident.

The fishermen’ health condition is stable now after several days on sea.

During the working process with representatives of M/V Fortune Iris Ship, the three informed that two fishing boats from Binh Dinh Province carrying 26 employees were sunk while they were travelling towards seashore to avoid storm Nangka.



At least 11 fishermen died and missed at sea from the accident.



Currently, naval ships, fishing vessels, coastguard helicopter and lifeboats are still trying to search for the missing fishermen at sea.



Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Party Committee, the People's Committee of Binh Dinh and Hoai Nhon Town Party Committee also visited and encouraged the families of 26 fishermen from the sinking accident.

This information was issued by the Binh Dinh Provincial Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue on October 29.

