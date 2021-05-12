Torrential downpour submerges many streets in Hanoi





Particularly, serious traffic jams and flooding occurred in Hang Bai-Hai Ba Trung intersection, Phan Boi Chau- Ly Thuong Kiet intersection, Nguyen Khuyen, Hoa Bang, Yen Hoa, Cau Giay, Xuan Thuy, Duong Dinh Nghe during the rush hour.Residents had to push their motorbikes through the floodwater level of up to 0.6 meters.According to the National Center for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, the rainfall was measured at 20-60 mm during an hour.It is expected that tropical heavy rains would maintain in the capital city of Hanoi and neighboring provinces tonight.Some photos featuring severe flooding and traffic chaos in many streets in Hanoi last night:

By Phi Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong