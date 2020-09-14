Torrential rainfalls, massive floods rush down Central region

The weather agency yesterday sent a letter to warn a risk of extreme floods across the Central region in the upcoming time.
The annual flooding season in riverbanks from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh provinces, from Quang Binh to Ninh Thuan provinces falls from July to November, from September to December respectively.
In two recent months, one to two small floods were reported in rivers of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces.
Peak of upstream floodwater levels at monitoring stations reached at alerted level 1 and below alert level 1.
As forecast, there will be two to three huge floods in rivers across the Mid-Central and South- Central regions in October and November.
It is possible to see extreme flooding, flash floods and landslides in streams and upstream rivers.
Under an impact of La-Nina weather phenomenon, torrential rainfalls are forecast to hit the Central region from late September to December.
