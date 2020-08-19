  1. Weather

Torrential rains to churn to Southern, Central Highlands regions

SGGP
Meteorologists warned that heavy to heavy rains would be likely to hit the Southern and Central Highlands regions on the large scale at nighttime of August 19 due to a development of the southwest monsoon following storm Higos. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Notably, risks of thunderstorms and landslides in the Central Highlands region are high. 

Although this year’s fourth storm made landfall of Guangdong Province (China) this morning, its circulation is forecast to result rain and flood spells across the Northern region. 

Within next 24-36 hours, storm Higos will turn into a low- pressure zone.
From August 20 to 22, the whole Northern region will experience an extreme rainfall of up to 250 mm. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more