Torrential rains to churn to Southern, Central Highlands regions





Notably, risks of thunderstorms and landslides in the Central Highlands region are high.Although this year’s fourth storm made landfall of Guangdong Province (China) this morning, its circulation is forecast to result rain and flood spells across the Northern region.Within next 24-36 hours, storm Higos will turn into a low- pressure zone.From August 20 to 22, the whole Northern region will experience an extreme rainfall of up to 250 mm.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong