Torrential rains to pour down Southern region





Under influence of a low pressure trough, medium to heavy rains are possible over the Central Highlands and Southern provinces and cities from the evening of April 8.With the weather warning, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control asked the steering committees for natural disasters prevention and control of the Southern provinces and cities to adopt measures against thunderstorm, lightning, hail and downpours.Besides that, the localities are recommended closely monitoring weather forecasts for the Southern region to timely issue instruction, taking initiative in necessary preventive measures, ensuring safety for people and property.Additionally, it is necessary to recheck low-lying areas with high risk of landslide following cyclone, lightning and hail; strengthen propaganda activities to raise preparedness and responsibilities for dealing with natural disasters; reinforce and protect rooftops, vegetables, plants and animals to minimize damage; regularly issue statistics and damage reports on natural disasters to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disasters Prevention and Control via viber telephone number: 0828.008.558 or email: pcttvietnam@mard.gov.vn.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong