Tropical cyclone spreading from China to Northern Vietnam triggers downpours

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center has just released an excessive rainfall forecast across the Northern mountainous region due to a newly formed tropical cyclone at a height of about 5,000 meters above the surface along with a low pressure trough. 

Particularly, medium- heavy rainy spells, thunderstorms along with risks of whirlwind, lightning and blustery winds are likely to hit the Northern region, Thanh Hoa Province and the capital city of Hanoi from September 6-9.

The meteorologists also warned flash flood and landslide in the mountainous areas. 

Meantime, the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum are able to experience a torrential rainfall of up to 109.8 mm, flash flood and landslide. 

Recently, the Central Highlands and Southeastern regions have maintained tropical downpours.

In the next 6 or 8 days, the Northern region is forecast to enjoy the first cold air.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

