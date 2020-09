Tropical cyclone spreading from China to Northern Vietnam triggers downpours

Particularly, medium- heavy rainy spells , thunderstorms along with risks of whirlwind, lightning and blustery winds are likely to hit the Northern region, Thanh Hoa Province and the capital city of Hanoi from September 6-9.The meteorologists also warned flash flood and landslide in the mountainous areas.Meantime, the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum are able to experience a torrential rainfall of up to 109.8 mm, flash flood and landslide.Recently, the Central Highlands and Southeastern regions have maintained tropical downpours.In the next 6 or 8 days, the Northern region is forecast to enjoy the first cold air.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong