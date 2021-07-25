Tropical depression approaches North-Central Vietnam

Tropical depression stares the territorial waters off the North-Central region.



The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to prompt measures against floods, tropical downpours and landslides in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces and target the safety for small-sized hydropower plants and reservoirs.

Throughout Sunday, the Central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have experienced average rainfall of 50-100 mm and the provinces from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue are most likely to receive medium-heavy rains.