Tropical depression approaches North-Central Vietnam

Storm Cempaka has weakened into a tropical low-pressure system which is forecast to stare southward, south-southeastward and eastward of Hainan Island (China) and further downgrade to a low-pressure zone heading to the territorial waters off North-Central Vietnam.
Throughout Sunday, the Central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have experienced average rainfall of 50-100 mm and the provinces from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue are most likely to receive medium-heavy rains.

Tropical depression approaches North-Central Vietnam ảnh 1 Tropical depression stares the territorial waters off the North-Central region.
The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an official letter to prompt measures against floods, tropical downpours and landslides in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces and target the safety for small-sized hydropower plants and reservoirs.
The information above followed the latest news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting of Vietnam and the hydro-meteorological forecast and warning centers in the Asia-Pacific region.

