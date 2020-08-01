Tropical depression develops into storm





At 1P.M, typhoon Sinlaku was at around 18.5 degrees north latitude and 109.5 degrees east longitude, at around 450 kilometers far from the eastward of Thai Binh to Nghe An provinces with sustained winds near the center within the range 63-75 kilometers an hour.According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, Sinlaku is likely to move west- northwest at 10 to 20 kilometers an hour and enter the mainland of the North- Central and Red River Delta provinces in the next 48 hours.It is expected that the storm would respectively weaken into tropical depression, low pressure zone and dissipate at 1 P.M on Monday while traveling through Vietnam-Laos border area.The storm will cause dangerous weather conditions of blustery wind, big waves and rough sea in the mainland and the East Sea including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, the Gulf of Tonkin, Bach Long Vi and Cat Hai island districts, territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau provinces and Phu Quy Island District.

By Song Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong