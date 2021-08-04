Tropical depression develops into storm, internationally named Lupit

A map detailing the direction of newly-formed storm Lupit on August 4. (Photo:NCHMF)

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that Lupit was centered at around 21.1 degrees north latitude and 115.2 degrees east longitude, at around 180 kilometers far from the southeastward of Hong Kong (China) at 7 a.m on August 4.

In the next 24- 48 hours, the system will move north-northeastward at a speed of 10 kilometers an hour, heading to Fujian Province (China).The fourth storm connecting with the southwest monsoon is forecast to trigger sustained winds of level 6-8, big waves of 2-4 meters and rough sea in the territorial waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau provinces, the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands.All vessels operating in the above-mentioned waters will suffer from whirlwinds, big waves and cyclones.In the mainland, the Northern and Central regions will continue to maintain a prolonged heatwave.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong