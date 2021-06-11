Tropical depression forecast to enter Northern region

Following the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the low-pressure zone was centered at around 16.7-17.7 degrees north latitude and 113.2-114.2 degrees east longitude in the northeastern territorial waters of the Paracel Islands at 7 a.m. on June 11.
In the next 24 hours, the dangerous system is expected to travel the west-northwestward at a maximum –hourly speed of 15 kilometers, and to turn into a tropical depression.
By 7 a.m. tomorrow, the eyes of tropical depression will be located at around 18.5 degrees north latitude and 110.5 degrees east longitude in the southeastern Hainan Island (China) with a blustery speed of up to 60 kilometers an hour.
Tropical low-pressure zone will develop into the tropical depression. (Photo: National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting)
All vessels are likely to be in dangerous condition near the tropical cyclone and whirlwinds.In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical low-pressure system will enter the Gulf of Tonkin. It is expected that the tropical depression will result in a heavy rainy wave over the Northern, North-Central and Mid-Central regions on the large scale.