Tropical depression forecast to enter Northern region

Tropical low-pressure zone will develop into the tropical depression. (Photo: National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting)



All vessels are likely to be in dangerous condition near the tropical cyclone and whirlwinds.





Following the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the low-pressure zone was centered at around 16.7-17.7 degrees north latitude and 113.2-114.2 degrees east longitude in the northeastern territorial waters of the Paracel Islands at 7 a.m. on June 11.In the next 24 hours, the dangerous system is expected to travel the west-northwestward at a maximum –hourly speed of 15 kilometers, and to turn into a tropical depression.By 7 a.m. tomorrow, the eyes of tropical depression will be located at around 18.5 degrees north latitude and 110.5 degrees east longitude in the southeastern Hainan Island (China) with a blustery speed of up to 60 kilometers an hour.In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical low-pressure system will enter the Gulf of Tonkin. It is expected that the tropical depression will result in a heavy rainy wave over the Northern, North-Central and Mid-Central regions on the large scale.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong