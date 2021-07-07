Tropical depression heading to Gulf of Tonkin

The path map of the tropical depression



Severe weather warnings have been issued with sustained winds of level 6-9, big waves of 2-3 meters and rough sea in the East Sea including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin including Bach Long Li Island District, the coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Ha Tinh provinces, the waters from Binh Thuan to Kien Giang provinces and the Gulf of Thailand.

This morning, the system was centered at the southeastern Hainan Island (China).The tropical depression is forecast to move west-northwest at 25-30 kilometers per hour through Wednesday, and to arrive in southern Bach Long Vi Island District off the Northern city of Hai Phong with maximum sustained winds of 39-61 kilometers an hour by tonight, affecting almost the Red River Delta and North Central region.It is forecast that the tropical low-pressure system will maintain west-northwestward at 15-20 kilometers an hour and degrade into a low-pressure zone in Laos through Thursday.Meanwhile, the mainland provinces from Quang Ninh to Nghe An will see sustained winds up to level 7.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong