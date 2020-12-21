Tropical depression intensifies to new storm, Krovanh

As of the Sunday afternoon, the eye of storm was located at 10.5 degrees north latitude and 114.1 degrees east longitude, at 120 far from the Southwest Cay Islet with maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour near the eye of the storm.



Ưithin the next 24- 48 hours, Krovanh will keep moving west southwest at an hourly speed of 10-15 kilometers.



By tomorrow afternoon, it is able to churn at around 270 kilometers far from Con Dao Island before downgrading to a tropical low pressure system in the territorial waters off provinces from Soc Trang to Ca Mau.



Due to an impact of the storm, the middle and south- East Sea including the Spratly Islands will witness blustery winds and rough sea.

