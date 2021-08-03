Tropical depression may turn into storm, affecting Central Vietnam

The tropical depression was at the southern territorial waters of Guangdong Province (China) this morning.

This morning, the system was centered at around 21.1 degrees north latitude and 113.1 degrees east longitude in the southern territorial waters of Guangdong Province (China).

In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical depression may turn into the fourth storm affecting Vietnam this year with sustained wind of up to level 9 near the center and move northeastward with a speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour.