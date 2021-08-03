Tropical depression may turn into storm, affecting Central Vietnam

The tropical depression was at the southern territorial waters of Guangdong Province (China) this morning.
This morning, the system was centered at around 21.1 degrees north latitude and 113.1 degrees east longitude in the southern territorial waters of Guangdong Province (China).In the next 24-48 hours, the tropical depression may turn into the fourth storm affecting Vietnam this year with sustained wind of up to level 9 near the center and move northeastward with a speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour.
According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting and experts of hydro-meteorological stations in the Asia-Pacific region, a tropical depression had just been formed in Leizhou Peninsula (China), affecting weather conditions in the northern waters of the East Sea yesterday afternoon.