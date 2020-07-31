Tropical depression results in heavy rains across country

Yesterday afternoon, the zone was centered at around 15.7 to 16.7 degrees north latitude and 116.5 to 117.5 degrees east longitude, at 530 kilometers far from the Paracel Islands’ the eastward.By this evening, the tropical depression is forecast to be about 100 kilometers from the Paracel Islands, move the west-northwestward and continue to operate stronger.A dangerous weather condition has formed in the East Sea due to an impact of the system.Besides that, the tropical low- pressure system will trigger strong operation of the southwest monsoon of up to level 6-8 and big waves of 2 to 4 meters in the Southern and Southern part of the East Sea.In the mainland, the tropical depression will result in torrential rains across the country.Amid the forecasts, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control directed the Northern, North- Central and coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau to urgently take measures to deal with the natural disaster.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong