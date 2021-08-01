  1. Weather

Tropical depression, storm in East Sea forecast to impact on Northern weather

SGGP
The Southern provinces and cities are forecast to receive more rains due to the intensity of the southwest monsoon. At the same time, the East Sea is forecast to see a tropical low-pressure system or a storm, affecting the weather condition in the Northern and North-Central regions of Vietnam throughout August.
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the Central region will continue suffering scorching heat with temperature topping 38 degrees Celsius. 

The extreme heatwave with a maximum temperature of up to 39 degrees Celsius would expand to the provinces from Nghe An to Binh Thuan, from Thua Thien- Hue to Phu Yen from the beginning of August. 

A low-pressure trough and upper-air wind convergence at 5,000 meters above the land surface will bring heavy rainfall of up to 200mm in the Northern region, increasing thundery rains in the Southern and Central Highlands regions.
Throughout August, a tropical depression or a storm will be developed in the East Sea, affecting the weather condition in the Northern and North- Central provinces. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

