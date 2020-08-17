Tropical depression to churn towards East Sea

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that the dangerous system was at around 17.8 degrees north latitude and 122.4 degrees east longitude in northestern territirail water of the Luzon Island with sustained winds of 40 to 50 kilometers an hour in the early morning of August 17.

Last night, meteorologists watched a newly- formed tropical depression off the Philippines’ Luzon Island.In next 24 hours, the tropical depression will move west- northwestward at a maximum speed of 10 to 15 kilomters per hour and enter the North- East Sea.By 1AM on August 18, the system will be likely to churn towards the Luzon Island’s northward with the strongest winds of 40-60 kilomters an hour near the center.All vessels are heading into huge risks of blustery winds and cyclones in the East Sea.The forecasters issued a formation forecast of the fourth storm in the East Sea within next 24-48 hours.The new storm will be centered at 400 kilomters far from north- northwestward of the Paracel Islands with peak winds of up to 75 kilometers an hour.The hydro-meteorological forecast and warning centers in Asia-Pacific region also stated that the tropical depression would develop into this year’s fourth storm hitting the East Sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong