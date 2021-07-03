Tropical depression to enter Central Vietnam next week

From the beginning of next week, the southwest monsoon is expected to intensify in the southern territorial waters of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands, causing big waves of 2-4 meters and rough sea, affecting the mainland of the Southern region.

According to updated weather news, the ongoing heatwaves in parts of the Northern and Central regions are forecast to gradually end after July 5. Many places will maintain a scorching temperature of up to 39 degrees Celsius in the next three days.