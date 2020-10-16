Tropical depression to enter mid- Central mainland region from Friday afternoon





Within the next 24 hours, the dangerous zone will continue to travel westward at a speed of 30 kilometers, enter the mid-Central mainland provinces and turn into a low- pressure zone.By 10PM today, it is expected to be centered at the mid-Central mountainous area.Blustery winds and downpours are announced to affect operation of all vessels on sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong