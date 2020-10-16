  1. Weather

Tropical depression to enter mid- Central mainland region from Friday afternoon

Pursuant to the latest updated weather news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, a tropical low-pressure system fizzled at around 290 kilometers far from eastward of coastal provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Dinh with the sustained winds of 40- 50 kilometers an hour at noon of October 16. 

Within the next 24 hours, the dangerous zone will continue to travel westward at a speed of 30 kilometers, enter the mid-Central mainland provinces and turn into a low- pressure zone. 

By 10PM today, it is expected to be centered at the mid-Central mountainous area. 

Blustery winds and downpours are announced to affect operation of all vessels on sea.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

