Tropical depression to trigger extreme downpour in Central, Southern regions

As of the Monday afternoon, the dangerous system was centered at around 260 kilometers far from east-northeast of the Huyen Tran (Alexandra) Bank.



Within the next 24-48 hours, it is likely to move west at a maximum speed of 15 kilometer per hour and turn into a tropical low pressure zone with winds of below 40 kilometers an hour near the center.



The latest updated news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center showed that the tropical depression connecting with a low pressure trough and upper- east wind turbulence zone has resulted in medium-heavy rainfalls together with thunderstorm in the provinces from Quang Ngai to Binh Thuan from last night to Thursday.



As from this evening, the most parts of the Southern region is likely to witness medium- heavy rainfalls of 40- 100 mm, whirlwind, lightning, thunderstorm and blustery winds.



Amid the current weather condition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday asked heads of departments and agencies, chairmen of the district-level people’s committees to urgently adopt necessary measures against typhoon Krovanh to ensure safety for residents in riversides, coastal and low-lying areas, and vessels at sea.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Mr. Tran Van Lau said that the Mekong Delta province banned all fishing vessels going out to sea from the noon of December 21 until further announcement.



On the same day, the Southern Institute of Irrigation Science informed serious unpredictable salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta.



Salinity intrusion is able to come 1.5-2 months earlier than usual with 65 percent to 70 percent of salinity intrusion-hit areas over the whole Southern region.

Meanwhile, the Northern region is currently covered with extreme cold days, notably freezing cold snap blankets Lao Cai Province’s Fansipan mountaintop with a low of below zero degree Celsius.





By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong