Tropical depression triggers heavy rain in Southern region





The National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of tropical downpour and thunderstorm across the Southern region.Particularly, medium-heavy rainfalls are forecast to sweep through Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern, South- Central and Central Highlands regions in the evening or mid-night of August 10.Meanwhile, the Northern and Central regions are able to experience a scorching temperature of up to 37 degrees Celsius due to an extension of a low-hot pressure zone.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong