Tropical depression triggers heavy rain in Southern region

A tropical depression is impacting on the operation of southwest monsoon in the Southern region and the southern part of the East Sea although the dangerous system formed in the middle of the East Sea. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

The National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of tropical downpour and thunderstorm across the Southern region. 

Particularly, medium-heavy rainfalls are forecast to sweep through Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern, South- Central and Central Highlands regions in the evening or mid-night of August 10. 

Meanwhile, the Northern and Central regions are able to experience a scorching temperature of up to 37 degrees Celsius due to an extension of a low-hot pressure zone. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

