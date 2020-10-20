Tropical depression upgrades to new storm, Saudel





At 7 a.m this morning, the newly- formed storm hang out in the eastward of Philippines’ Luzon Island with wind speed of 60 to 75 kilometers an hour.In next 24-48 hours, the storm system will rotate faster west- northwestward and westward respectively at a hourly-speed of 20 kilometers and the eye will churn in 350 kilometers far from east- southeastward of the Paracel Islands with sustained winds of 90-100 kilometers an hour.By 7 a.m on October 23, Saudel is forecast to move westward toward the Paracel Islands with maximum winds of up to 115 kilometers an hour near the center.Saudel became the eighth storm in the East Sea.

Source: NCHFM- Translated by Huyen Huong