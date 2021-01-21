Tropical depressions, storms to rarely form in East Sea until May

Until June, storms and tropical depressions will begin churning in the northern part of the East Sea.

It is recommended to be cautious about glace- force winds under the impact of cold air mass in the northern and middle East Sea along with unseasonable rains in the southern waters from now to the end of February.

In the next two months, temperature nationwide will be almost equal to the average level of the same period in previous years.

Additionally, cold waves are forecast to linger in the Northern region until the next month so mountainous localities need to be cautious of snowfall and ice.

The weather center also updated information about ENSO phenomenon in 2021. Accordingly, sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific region will continue to be in cold phase. The La Nina phenomenon is predicted to maintain from now until March. After that, the sea-surface temperature will gradually decrease and change to a neutral phase in following months.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong