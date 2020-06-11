Tropical low-pressure system likely to turn into storm in East Sea

The tropical depression is expected to become a typhoon in the East Sea and trigger medium- heavy downpours in the Northern and North- Central regions in the next couple days.The Northern mountainous areas need to prevent risk of cyclone, lightning, flash flooding, hail and landslide.In order to actively deal with the tropical depression and downpours on the large scale, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested the steering committee for disaster prevention, search and rescue in the Northern and coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Da Nang to check and review landslide, flash flooding-prone areas, low-lying places near rivers and streams, promptly move people out of dangerous areas.It is necessary to closely monitor reservoir operation, especially small-scale hydropower reservoirs in order to ensure safety for downstream areas; keep close watch on weather warnings of downpour, flash flooding, landslide and tropical depression in the mainland and sea; regularly keep in touch with captains, ship owners.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong