At 7am today, Phanfone was located at around 11.9 degrees north latitude and 122.5 degrees east longitude of the Central- Philippines.The strongest wind near the center gusted between 100 and 135 kilometers an hour as reported.In the next 24 hours, the typhoon is expected to move the west- northwestward at around 20 kilometers per hour and enter the East Sea.By tomorrow morning, its eye will be centered at around 480 kilometers from the east- northeastern part of the Southwest Cay Islet with sustained winds of 100- 135 kilometers an hour.In the following days, Phanfone will continue moving the west- northwestward near the Southwest Cay Islet.

Source from NCHMF – Translated by Huyen Huong