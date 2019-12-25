At 7am today, Phanfone was located at around 11.9 degrees north latitude and 122.5 degrees east longitude of the Central- Philippines.
The strongest wind near the center gusted between 100 and 135 kilometers an hour as reported.
In the next 24 hours, the typhoon is expected to move the west- northwestward at around 20 kilometers per hour and enter the East Sea.
By tomorrow morning, its eye will be centered at around 480 kilometers from the east- northeastern part of the Southwest Cay Islet with sustained winds of 100- 135 kilometers an hour.
In the following days, Phanfone will continue moving the west- northwestward near the Southwest Cay Islet.
