



After entering the mainland, the storm has triggered torrential downpour all day in Red River Delta and the North- Central region.From August 8, it is expected to see medium to heavy rainy spells in the Northern provinces and cities.Due to development of southwest monsoon following storms in the East Sea and the Pacific Ocean offshore, risks of downpour, flooding and landslide in the North- Central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh, Gia Lai, Lam Dong and Binh Thuan are high.Additionally, the storm resulted in postponing and cancelling flights to or from the Central regions yesterday. Particularly, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines canceled 27 flights to and from the airports of Tho Xuan (Thanh Hoa Province) and Vinh (Nghe An Province).

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong