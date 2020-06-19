Tropical storms mainly hit Central, Southern regions





It is expected that sea surface temperature tends to decrease gradually from the next month.Due to an impact of cold phase, around 11-13 storms, tropical depressions are likely to enter the East Sea, of which around 5-6 typhoons are forecast to directly affect to the mainland of the Central and Southern regions from September to December.The average temperature from July to September is higher than the same period of many previous years.From the next month, the Northern, North-Central and Mid-Central regions will continue bracing for more and more heatwaves.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong