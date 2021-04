Map of earthquakes location



The first quake rattled at 3.0 on the Richter scale with its epicenter at around 9.2 kilometers deep underground.

The second earthquake was measured at 2.9 on the Richter scale with its hollower epicenter location at 8.5 kilometers.



Currently, the functional agency continues monitoring the earthquakes to provide timely the announcement to the local people.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong