Typhoon Goni downgrades from level 17 to level 14 after entering East Sea





On Sunday afternoon, the eye of Goni was located at around 560 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Paracel Islands.It is expected to move west and west- southwest with a maximum speed of 20 kilometers an hour in the next 24-72 hours.By the afternoon of November 4, Goni is forecast to fizzle at around 180 kilometers from the east of the territorial waters from Da Nang City to Phu Yen Province in the Central region of Vietnam.Currently, a cold air mass is gradually spreading from the Northern to Southern regions, causing chiller temperature between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the Northern and North- Central regions.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong