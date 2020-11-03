Typhoon Goni to enter mainland provinces from Da Nang to Phu Yen

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that the tropical storm was centered at 400 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Paracel Islands with 60 to 77 kilometer-per-hour winds as of early Tuesday morning.It is expected that Goni would maintain its current intensity and head toward storm-battered provinces from Quang Ngai to Binh Dinh, Quang Nam and Phu Yen within next 24- 48 hours.By Thursday morning, Goni is likely to weaken into a tropical depression.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong