Typhoon Goni to enter mainland provinces from Da Nang to Phu Yen

Typhoon Goni is forecast to crash into the Central mainland provinces and cities from Da Nang to Phu Yen before downgrading to a tropical low- pressure system in next couple days. 

A path map of typhoon Goni

The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that the tropical storm was centered at 400 kilometers far from east- southeast of the Paracel Islands with 60 to 77 kilometer-per-hour winds as of early Tuesday morning. 

It is expected that Goni would maintain its current intensity and head toward storm-battered provinces from Quang Ngai to Binh Dinh, Quang Nam and Phu Yen within next 24- 48 hours. 

By Thursday morning, Goni is likely to weaken into a tropical depression.

