Typhoon Molave leaves 2 dead, heavy damage in Quang Ngai

Many vehicles have slowly gone on National Highway No.1 at the section from Khanh Hoa to Phu Yen

Quang Nam Province have suffered mountain-slide and traffic congestion



According to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Molave brought gale-force winds along with persistent downpours to provinces between Quang Nam and Quang Ngai including the northern part of Binh Dinh Province.

Additionally, around 400,000 people had been evacuated from their houses before the worst tropical storm lashed the Central coastline.

Mountain-slide in Tra Mai Commune



As of this morning, flooding, mountain-slides and traffic congestion following torrential persistent downpours and gale-force winds have occurred in Nam Tra My District and Tra Mai Commune in Quang Nam Province.

In next several hours, the deadly storm is expected to continue to trigger blustery winds before weakening into a tropical depression.

It is necessary to perform evacuation plans and consolidate reservoirs, specially ensuring absolutely safety for people and vessels to ultimately minimize the probable damage.







Video about the current weather condition from storm Molave in the Central provinces:

