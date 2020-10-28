Typhoon Molave to reach Vietnamese coast at 10AM today

International observatory stations also informed that Molave would make landfall between Quang Ngai and Quang Nam before weakening into a tropical depression. However, neighboring provinces will be significantly impacted by the supper storm.

As of this morning, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Quang Nam, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh provinces have braces for extreme rainfall and blustery winds from the worst tropical storm.

Molave is expected to maintain its intensity of level 12 to 15 as it reaches the Vietnamese coast at 10 AM today.



At 8AM, the eye of Molave was at around 195 kilometers far from Da Nang, at 125 kilometers from Quang Nam Province, 112 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province and 190 kilometers from Phu Yen Province with a maximum wind speed of 25 kilometers an hour.



The Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that big waves had yesterday swallowed two fishing boats carrying 26 fishermen. Until now, rescuers have not been able to get in touch with the fishermen.











By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong