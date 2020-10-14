Typhoon Nangka closes to mainland provinces of North- Central region





As of this morning, the storm circulation has brought heavy rains in the Northern region.The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that Nangka fizzled at around 19.6 degrees north latitude and 107.3 degrees east longitude in the southward of the Bach Long Vi Island at 7AM today.It is expected that the dangerous system will move westward at a speed of 20 kilometers an hour in the next three hours.By this afternoon, the tropical storm is going to travel to the Northern and North-Central region, notably Thanh Hoa Province is forecast to become center of the storm.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong