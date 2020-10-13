  1. Weather

Typhoon Nangka forms in northern East Sea

SGGP
The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting informed that a tropical depression yesterday became storm Nangka in the northern East Sea.

Path map of storm Nangka

Path map of storm Nangka

As of this early morning, the storm fizzled at around 19.3 degrees north latitude and 113.2 degrees east longitude, at 170 kilometers far from the north- northeastward of the Paracel Islands with its sustained winds of 75-90 kilometers an hour.  

In next 24 hours, the dangerous system is forecast to move west-northwestward, reach 20 kilometer-hourly wind speed and continue to intensify as it will be located at the southwestward of Hainan Island (China). 

By the early morning of October 14, the newly- formed typhoon will enter the Gulf of Tonkin with a maximum wind speed of 75 to 100 kilometers an hour. 

It is expected that Nangka will turn into a tropical depression and low- pressure system respectively upon travelling to mainland of the southern- Red Delta and North- Central provinces. 

Due to the storm circulation, the bad weather conditions of blustery winds, rough sea and big waves of 3 to 5 meters are warned for the northern part of the East Sea including the Paracel Islands and the Gulf of Tonkin from tonight. 

Meantime, a range of tropical convergence connecting with an ongoing cold wave will unleash heavy rainfalls in Quang Tri and Thua Thien- Hue provinces. 

From October 14-16, the storm in combination with and chilling wave are forecasting widespread rainfalls of 150- 400 mm along with thunderstorms and rain-cooled temperature of 21 to 29 degrees Celsius in the Northern and North- Central regions. 
Accordingly, Nangka was the seventh named tropical storm of this year’s hurricane season.

By Van Phuc- Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more