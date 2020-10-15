Typhoon Nangka weakens into tropical depression

Yesterday, typhoon Nangka turned into the tropical low-pressure system and entered the mainland provinces from Thai Binh to Nghe An with a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers an hour.
Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa were the most affected provinces by the depression.
Last night, the dangerous system was located at Vietnam- Laos border area.
In the next 12- 24 hours, the tropical depression will move westward and weaken into a low- pressure zone in the upper Laos.
The storm circulation in combination with ongoing cold wave continue to unleash heavy rainfalls of 200- 400 mm in the Red River Delta and Northern coastal provinces, notably Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Yen Bai, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.
