Typhoon Noul operates powerfully in East Sea





Last night, a tropical low–pressure system developed into this year’s fifth storm named Noul in the East Sea with sustained winds of up to level 10 near the center.The latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting showed that Noul was centered at around 13.1 degrees north latitude and 118.2 degrees east longitude this early morning.In the next 24 hours, the dangerous system is likely to move west- northwestward.The meteorologist identified Noul as an intense storm triggering torrential downpour and blustery winds, which is able to make landfall in the Central region.The General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control said that the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control will hold an online conference with leaders of the disaster-prone provinces this afternoon to prepare for necessary plans against the typhoon.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong