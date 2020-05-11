  1. Weather

Ultraviolet index in HCMC reaches extreme harmful level

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, ultraviolet (UV) index in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City could reach at 6-8 dangerous levels, at 7-9 levels respectively today with a high harmful risk to human health under the sun-exposure.

 

 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Notably, the Mid-Central provinces are expected to suffer roasting temperatures between 34 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, low air humidity of 45 to 55 percent on May 11. 

The scorching climate will expand to the Central Highlands and the Southern regions from May 11-15. 

The excessive hot temperature exceeds 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. 

Currently, a cold air mass in the Northern region weakened and compressed the low pressure trough towards the Southern region. 
Due to an impact of the low pressure trough, the Northern and North- Central provinces are warned to experience medium- heavy rains and thunderstorms on the large scale from May 10-12. 

