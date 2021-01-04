Ultraviolet index in Southern region reaches extreme harmful level

From January 3-5, UV indexes in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and Ca Mau City are forecast to read at 5.7 to 7 with very high harmful risk to human health.In order to protect the skin and health from ultraviolet radiation, people are recommended to wear protective clothing, facemask and sunglasses when going out or working in many consecutive hours under the sun.Additionally, the frigid air mass in the Northern and North- Central regions will be able to last in the next couple of days.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong