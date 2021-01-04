  1. Weather

Ultraviolet index in Southern region reaches extreme harmful level

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteoorlogy Forecasting, ultraviolet (UV) index in the Southern region has been in a range of orange or red-color zone with a high harmful risk to human health under the sun-exposure.

From January 3-5, UV indexes in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and Ca Mau City are forecast to read at 5.7 to 7 with very high harmful risk to human health.

In order to protect the skin and health from ultraviolet radiation, people are recommended to wear protective clothing, facemask and sunglasses when going out or working in many consecutive hours under the sun.

Additionally, the frigid air mass in the Northern and North- Central regions will be able to last in the next couple of days. 

