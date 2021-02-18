  1. Weather

Ultraviolet index in Southern region to reach high harmful level in next 3 days

Many cities in the Southern region will suffer from extreme harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation in a range of red- color zone in the next three days, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting. 

The UV index will be at the high-risk level of 6 to 8 in Quang Ninh Province’s Ha Long City, Hai Phong City and the capital city of Hanoi. 

Since Wednesday afternoon, a cold air mass has impacted on the Northwestern and North-Central regions. Due to the cold spell's influence, temperatures in Northern mountainous provinces will drop to 14-17 degrees Celsius from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Southern region will maintain sunny days without rain. 

According to the latest weather news, a newly-formed tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop into a storm which will be able to enter the East Sea next week. 

