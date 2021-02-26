Ultraviolet ray index in Southern region to value between 9-10 this weekend





Similarly, Thua Thien- Hue Province’s Hue City and Quang Nam Province’s Da Nang and Hoi An cities will suffer from extreme harmful ultraviolet radiation in a range of red- color zone.Meanwhile, a cold air mass triggering drizzles is forecast to hit the Northern and North-Central regions from this afternoon. As from tomorrow, chilling climate will cover over the whole Northern region with minimum temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celisus.

By Phuc Van-Translated by Huyen Huong