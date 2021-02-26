Ultraviolet ray index in Southern region to value between 9-10 this weekend

Similarly, Thua Thien- Hue Province’s Hue City and Quang Nam Province’s Da Nang and Hoi An cities will suffer from extreme harmful ultraviolet radiation in a range of red- color zone.
Meanwhile, a cold air mass triggering drizzles is forecast to hit the Northern and North-Central regions from this afternoon. As from tomorrow, chilling climate will cover over the whole Northern region with minimum temperatures between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celisus.
