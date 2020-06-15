Uninterrupted downpour, thunderstorm drench HCMC, Southern region





Accordingly, typhoon Nuri also fueled the southwest monsoon in the Southern region causing whirlwind, torrential rain and lightning in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region in the recent days.The weather condition is expected to continue in the next several days.From June 14- 24, the Southern region is forecast to experience sunshine days and shower spells and thunderstorms at nighttime.The weather agency also alerted huge risk of cyclone, hail, lightning and gusty winds in the Southern region.Meanwhile, extreme hot climate maintains in the South- Central region.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong