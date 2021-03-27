UV index in many places reaches extreme harmful level

Provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands, the Southern and Southeastern regions are forecast to suffer from a scorching climate on the large scale.
In the next two or three days, the provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to the Northern region will experience drizzle and fog in the evenings and mornings along with cold weather and high humidity.
