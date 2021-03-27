  1. Weather

UV index in many places reaches extreme harmful level

According to a warning from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the ultraviolet (UV) index in the localities from Thua Thien - Hue to Ca Mau Province will reach extreme harmful level, ranging from 9 to 11 in the next three days.

Provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands, the Southern and Southeastern regions are forecast to suffer from a scorching climate on the large scale. 

In the next two or three days, the provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to the Northern region will experience drizzle and fog in the evenings and mornings along with cold weather and high humidity.


