Vamco intensifies slowly, tends to downgrade into tropical depression

Within the next 12- 24 hours, the system will travel west northwest with its maximum winds measured at 20 kilometers an hour and gradually weaken into a tropical low pressure system in Thailand.

It is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression as moving over the land.Due to an impact of the system, residents in Quang Ngai Province’s Ly Son Island District, Quang Tri Province’s Con Co Island District, Thua- Thien Hue Province and Da Nang City witnessed gale-force winds of level 10 and heavy rainfalls of 100- 150 mm.Gale-force winds together torrential rains, big waves, high tide and rough sea are warned for the coastal provinces from Ha Tinh to Da Nang including Con Co Island District, the Gulf of Tonkin including Bach Long Vi Island District.The coastal lines from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang will be probably in risk of rising water, notably flooding in low-lying areas, river mouths and dams in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang.

By Nguyen Huu- Translated by Huyen Huong