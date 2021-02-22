Vessels need to proactively respond to storm Dujuan





Amidst the warnings, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Ca Mau to regularly keep in touch with captains, ship owners and timely provide information related to big waves and blustery winds at sea under the impact of an ongoing cold air mass and storm Dujuan.The General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed that the number of fishing vessels in the East Sea would be numerous as it has been in the fishing season.Accordingly, storm Dujuan yesterday made landfall in the Philippines.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong