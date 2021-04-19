Vietnam ready for typhoon Surigae

The forecast direction of typhoon Surigae. (Photo: The National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting)



As reported, the center of the eye of typhoon Surigae was at 13.5oN, 127.6oE, 420km East of the Central Philippines. It is moving slowly Northwestward, but is forecast to continuously change its direction.

In the direction document sent to coastal provinces from Quang Ninh Province to Ca Mau Province, the Standing Committee of the Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested that concerned regions closely monitor warnings for this typhoon, timely notice all fishermen on duty on the East Sea to seek proper protection, and be ready to rescue those in need.

In related news, the Standing Committee of the Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent a document to its members in the mountainous provinces of the North and North-Central regions regarding the Prime Minister’s instruction on overcoming difficulties after flooding there.

Accordingly, the localities are asked to aid residents in accommodation repair, sanitation recovery, and business manufacturing, business restoration. They are also urged to search for missing people, visit families with fatal victims, closely monitor warning news and weather forecasts to timely deliver instruction to the local in order to minimize damage caused by flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong