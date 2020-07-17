Vietnam to see extreme harmful level of ultraviolet radiation





At noon of July 16, ultraviolet index in Khanh Hoa Province’s Nha Trang City read at 10 with very high harmful risk to human health under the sun-exposure.The scorching temperatures reached between 35 degrees Celsius and over 39 degrees Celsius from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen provinces.Due to an influence of low-hot pressure zone from the westward along with the tropical Foehn wind (hot and dry westerly wind form Laos to the Central Vietnam), 35 to 37-degree Celsius temperature continue to maintain in the Northern and Central regions, even exceeding 38 degrees Celsius from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri provinces.The severe hot wave is expected to increase by 39 degrees Celsius and last until July 19.From July 17-19, UV index in Quang Ninh Province’s Ha Long City, Hai Phong City, the capital city of Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An City of Quang Nam, Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau are warned of reading of 9-10.The weather experts recommended that everyone should wear sun resistant hat, sunglasses and coats when travelling outside under UV index reading of 9 to 10.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong