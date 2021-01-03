Weather condition in North, North- Central turning colder





The piercing cold condition with the period of rain dumped the North-Central and Mid-Central regions.Currently, average temperatures in the Southern region maintain between 20 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, and the lowest temperatures in the Central Highlands region are a low of 14- 17 degrees Celsius.It is expected that the cold spell would last in next couple days.Residents are reminded to keep body warm and prevent from cold-weather illnesses because low temperature affects human health.When the temperature drops to below 10 degrees Celsius, the elderly and children are likely to easily get diseases such as bronchial asthma, chronic inflammatory lung disease, high blood pressure, Cerebrovascular accident, osteoarthritis and heat stroke.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong